Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.13 Million Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 712,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 570.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 401,807 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 1.2%

MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.65 million, a P/E ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

