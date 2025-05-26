Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on USPH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE USPH opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

