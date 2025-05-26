Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – May 24th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Nordstrom, Exxon Mobil, and NextEra Energy are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly. These dividend payments provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any capital gains from stock price appreciation. Companies that pay dividends are often more established and generate consistent cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $25.11. 165,482,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,803,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,481,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,062,374. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,669,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,155,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04.

