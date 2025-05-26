DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Position Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,167 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DMC Global by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in DMC Global by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

