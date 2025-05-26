Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,047,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products stock opened at $125.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

