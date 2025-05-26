Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 37,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 349,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after buying an additional 56,445 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 80,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.