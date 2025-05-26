E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on EONGY. Oddo Bhf lowered E.On to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DZ Bank lowered E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $17.86 on Monday. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. E.On had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $28.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

