EHP Funds Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.29 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

