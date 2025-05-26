Elyxium Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elyxium Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

