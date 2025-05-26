Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $603,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

