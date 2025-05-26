EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,427,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45,826 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $191,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

