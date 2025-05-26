ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESAB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESAB by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESAB by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $123.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.37. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

