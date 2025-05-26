Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $1,428,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,194,538. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

