Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,505 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $658.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. Analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

