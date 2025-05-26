Fiduciary Trust Co Has $136.08 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

