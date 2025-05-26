First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 59,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FCCO opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.36.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

