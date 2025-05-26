FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.