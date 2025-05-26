Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $84.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

