Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 9.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,997,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,445,182,000 after buying an additional 16,189,550 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

