Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENI stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

