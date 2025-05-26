GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,872 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $51,505,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $44,540,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFL opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

