GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in GitLab were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,448.14. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 over the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

