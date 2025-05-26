Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Globe Life worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,454,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,238,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,414,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,702.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 484,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 457,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $119.51 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

