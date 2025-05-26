Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GOGL opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.48 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 23.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

