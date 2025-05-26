Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,992 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after buying an additional 787,266 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

