Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $11.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Green Plains Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Green Plains by 16.1% during the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,566,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 355,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $8,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 13.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,478 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 174,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,940,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

