Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 226,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 67,215 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $14,871,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

