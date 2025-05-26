Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1,834.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,944 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. The trade was a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.97. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

