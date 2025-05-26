Home Improvement Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 24th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Fifth Third Bancorp, Masco, and Wayfair are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used for residential renovation, repair and maintenance. They include big-box retailers (like Home Depot and Lowe’s), building-material manufacturers and specialty suppliers. Their performance tends to track housing market activity, consumer confidence and spending on do-it-yourself home projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,837,120. Walmart has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. 7,371,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.08. 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

