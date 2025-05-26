Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBTA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Ibotta Stock Performance

Shares of IBTA opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. Ibotta has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Ibotta announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ibotta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ibotta by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Ibotta by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,465,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ibotta during the 1st quarter valued at $3,539,000.

About Ibotta

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

