Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $4,000,233.60 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.8% during the first quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.8% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 56,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.