Insider Selling: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Sells 96,521 Shares of Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Roger Biscay sold 96,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $1,723,865.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,340.36. This represents a 47.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Biscay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $259,891.50.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

