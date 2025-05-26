Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $1,195,654.50 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Howard Hoskins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $84.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

