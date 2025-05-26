International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $321.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $22.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 313,303 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 92.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 537,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 258,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

