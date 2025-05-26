Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading 23.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 626,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 746% from the average session volume of 74,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Inventus Mining Trading Up 23.8%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$21.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

