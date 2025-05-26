Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.94.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 717,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.