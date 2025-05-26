iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.25% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 397,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 168,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

