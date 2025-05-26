J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

JBHT opened at $137.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

