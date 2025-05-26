Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,386 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JJSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF opened at $111.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.23. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.11 and a 12-month high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

