Jane Street Group LLC Has $699,000 Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,983 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 63,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,794.80. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE RYAM opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.63. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAM

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.