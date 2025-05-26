Jane Street Group LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,882,000 after purchasing an additional 404,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 132,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JTEK stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $85.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.