Jane Street Group LLC Invests $718,000 in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $5,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2,751.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 293,662 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of BNED opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

