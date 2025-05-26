Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,844,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $145.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $180.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.86.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

