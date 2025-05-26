Jane Street Group LLC Sells 123,769 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,649,000 after acquiring an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $289,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,518,179.37. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 19,300 shares of company stock worth $850,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

