Jane Street Group LLC Sells 17,084 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

