Jane Street Group LLC Sells 252,030 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,030 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,460.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 212,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,671 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,485,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 338,619 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES opened at $20.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

