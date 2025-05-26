Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 380,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,243.13. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 22,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $99,999.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.62). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

