Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 17,200 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on Bioventus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $29,333.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,036.16. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $115,291. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE:BVS opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.95. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Bioventus Profile

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.