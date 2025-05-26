Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 12,925 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $297.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

