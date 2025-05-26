Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,781,513 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781,513 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CFO Juan Graham purchased 33,333 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,546.50. The trade was a 1,649.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 38,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,221.48. The trade was a 53.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

CATX stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.